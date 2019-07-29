HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Achieves $1.53 Million

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,618.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.47 or 0.06106488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000209 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

