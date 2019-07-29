Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,498,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 4,990,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, insider Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $212,792.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $1,788,277.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,524.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $2,116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 161.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 482.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 81,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.53. 1,162,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

