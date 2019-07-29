Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.8 million.Harmonic also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.07-0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities raised Akoustis Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. 738,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,650. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 million, a P/E ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

