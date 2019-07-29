Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 2,289 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3,532.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,059. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $401,634.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,288.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

