Hardy Reed LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

