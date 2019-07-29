Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

PRO stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.04. 4,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

