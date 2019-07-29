Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEC opened at $84.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,132.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.84.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

