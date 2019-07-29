Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $3,088,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.5% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $135,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nomura raised Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $198.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

