Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 420,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,552,000 after acquiring an additional 494,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,767,000 after acquiring an additional 597,017 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,239,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. 2,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,666. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.