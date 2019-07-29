Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 403,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.29. 702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,683. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.48.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

