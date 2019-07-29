Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up approximately 2.4% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,026,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,670,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 838,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,090,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $130,150,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cleveland Research cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

WAT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.59. 1,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.51. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.44. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $255.21.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

