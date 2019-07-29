Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,355. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other news, Director Olivier Leonetti acquired 630 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

