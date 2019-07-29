Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 395 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 3.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) target price on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,249. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.