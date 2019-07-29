Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,311,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 1,144,400 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Michael John Kelly sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $200,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

