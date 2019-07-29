Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.97. 174,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $392,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

