Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Sells 2,159 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned 0.37% of Colliers International Group worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,103,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 101.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 465,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,655 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 478,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,681 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.75 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

