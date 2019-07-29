Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Meet Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.25.

NYSE SHOP traded down $19.56 on Monday, hitting $316.98. 115,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,423. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.82. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $340.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.