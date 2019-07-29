Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 340,330 Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340,330 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,476,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 440,814 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,394,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 405,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $9,970,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $8,817,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 87,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,811. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

