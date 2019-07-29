Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Has $46.85 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,945 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $46,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. 312,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,698. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

