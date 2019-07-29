Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Has $32.87 Million Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada comprises about 1.9% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Franco Nevada worth $32,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 83.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,016. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.82. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $90.76.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.