Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.49. 15,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.