Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.29. 66,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,620. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

