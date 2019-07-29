Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,711,428,000 after buying an additional 568,488 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $94,444,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after buying an additional 291,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,995,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $761,217.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,604.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,305 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,510 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.10. 25,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

