Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) PT Set at $38.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,527. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.66. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,209.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

