Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.53. 3,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,891. The company has a market cap of $674.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLDD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.10 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

In other news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,059 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $42,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,300.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,777 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

