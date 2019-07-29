Great Elm Capital Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

GECC opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GECC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter A. Reed purchased 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $26,715.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $128,876 and have sold 542,700 shares valued at $4,691,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.