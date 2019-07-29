Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE:GRT.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$62.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$52.37 and a 1 year high of C$64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GRT.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.30.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.