Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 6.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,134,000 after buying an additional 1,266,152 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after buying an additional 1,370,767 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,379,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $198.59 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $146,085.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

