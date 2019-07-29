GoldCoin (GLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,155.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $5,155.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00944162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000408 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000760 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.