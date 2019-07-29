Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 422,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 682,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $6,569,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $6,085,000. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 13.1% in the first quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 495,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

