GINcoin (GIN) Price Reaches $0.0589 on Top Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $391,959.00 and approximately $27,517.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,461.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.69 or 0.02196062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00944162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03235675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00820146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00703163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195540 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,650,117 coins and its circulating supply is 6,650,107 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

