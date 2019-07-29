Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,001,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $127,447,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 264,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.03.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $7,418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 968,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,427,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,392 shares of company stock valued at $46,533,005 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $227.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.93. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -412.78, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

