Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 12,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $92.76 on Monday. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Celgene’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

