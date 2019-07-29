Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $4,367,000. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $946,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 78.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $211,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

NYSE:LVS opened at $63.16 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.