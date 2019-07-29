Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $272,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 209.2% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $69,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $63,695.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $735,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

