Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 660 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $352.52 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $358.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.31.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,493,327.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.