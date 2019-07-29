Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of excess of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.
NASDAQ ROCK opened at $41.17 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.54.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
