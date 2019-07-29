Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of excess of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $41.17 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.