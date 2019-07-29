Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.82

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 35453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.50 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In other news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,008,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $306,091,985.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,001,058 shares of company stock valued at $360,138,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth $77,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Genpact by 232.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

