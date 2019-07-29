Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Cut to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

GHDX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,202. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.17. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genomic Health will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim Mceachron sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $320,153.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $369,364.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,025 shares of company stock worth $8,175,806. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Genomic Health by 166.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genomic Health during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Genomic Health during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Genomic Health by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

