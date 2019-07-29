Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $334,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nice to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

CSCO opened at $56.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

