Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,996,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 3,322,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $982,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,581.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $272,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Gartner by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.73. 357,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Gartner has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

