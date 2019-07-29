Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 1,856,500 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. 10,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,541. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.26. Gaia has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 73.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.