Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $68,216.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $961,302.00 and $68,216.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00286833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.01566031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00118699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002744 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,913,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

