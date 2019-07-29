Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Shares of FSP stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

