Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,350,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 25,783,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 153,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,942. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

