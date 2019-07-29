Foundry Partners LLC Sells 160,144 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,144 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 50,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.65. 11,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,640. KB Home has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Engie to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,438 shares of company stock worth $2,141,322 in the last three months. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

