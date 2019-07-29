Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,543 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $29,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West boosted its position in Exelon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 419,919 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

