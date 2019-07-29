Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 60,047 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60,047 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Kate C. Burke sold 18,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $543,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AB traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 73.41%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.