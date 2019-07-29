Foundry Partners LLC Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 174,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $18.71. 10,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,814. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 44.69, a current ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

