Foundry Partners LLC Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Group 1 Automotive worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 233.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

GPI traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.75. 2,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,885. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.43.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $392,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.